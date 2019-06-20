Putin vows to liberalize procedures of granting Russian citizenship to Ukrainians

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has promised that procedures of granting Russian citizenship to Ukrainian nationals will be maximally liberalized.

"We will do our best to liberalize this process [of granting Russian citizenship] to make maximally accessible for Ukrainians," the Russian president said in his annual televised Q&A session.

He recalled that the April 29 decree and a number of other acts simplify the procedures of granting Russian citizenship to Ukrainian nationals staying in Russia. However, "there are problems as Ukrainian nationals are required to present some documents they can obtain only in Ukraine," Putin admitted.

"It seems to be a vicious circle. It looks highly improbable to resolve this problem."

"I will look at which adjustments are needed to be done to the law to actually resolve this problem," he stressed, adding that these adjustment should be applicable not only to Ukrainians living in Russia.