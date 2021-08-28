Crimes related to terrorism propaganda over Internet up by 50% in Russia

MOSCOW, August 28. / TASS /. The number of crimes related to public justification and terrorism propaganda in Russia increased by 50% since the beginning of 2021, according to the Russian Internal Affairs Ministry statistics made available to TASS on Saturday.

The Ministry registered 243 crimes under the Art. 205.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (public calls for terrorist activities, public justification of terrorism or propaganda of terrorism), from Jan-July 2021, which is 50% more year-on-year. In those 7 months of 2021, there were also 316,000 IT-crimes registered in Russia, an increase of almost 16% year-on-year.