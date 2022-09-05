Damages from forest fires amount to $152.5 mln YTD — Minister

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Forest fires in Russia inflicted damages standing at 9.3 billion rubles ($152.5 mln) year-to-date, Minister of Natural Resources Alexander Kozlov told TASS in the interview at the Eastern Economic Forum.

"As of August 20, damages from forest fires amounted to 9.3 bln rubles against the forest fire area of 3.3 mln hectares," the Minister said.

Damages to the forestry sector amount to 3.8 mln rubles ($62.3 mln) and forest fire extinguishing costs total 5.5 bln rubles ($90.2 mln), Kozlov said.

Economic damages from forest fires made up to 12.6 bln rubles ($206.3 mln), the Minister said. "Such factors as forest fire intensity, prompt extinguishing, the share of major [fires] and the quantity of resources and assets involved in extinguishing drive the damage amount," he added.