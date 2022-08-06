Over 400 Ukrainian nationalists killed in Kherson Region — Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Over 400 Ukrainian troops were killed in a Russian strike on a temporary Ukrainian military base in the Kherson Region, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said at a briefing on Saturday.

"Airstrikes carried out by the Russian Aerospace Forces and attacks conducted by artillery units hit the temporary base of the 46th Airborne Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. More than 400 nationalists were killed," he said.

According to Konashenkov, Russian airstrikes killed over 70 Ukrainian troops in the Kherson Region. "The Russian Aerospace Forces’ high-precision strikes on the combat positions of the 105th Battalion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ 63rd Mechanized Brigade near the Andreyevka, Lozovoye and Dolgovoye settlements in the Kherson Region killed over 70 nationalists and left about 150 wounded," he added.