Fire breaks out at oil refinery near Sochi after drone attack

SOCHI, September 4. /TASS/. A fire broke out on the territory of an oil refinery following a drone attack on south Russia’s Sochi and the Sirius Federal Territory, the region’s crisis response center said.

"Windows were smashed in several residential houses and buildings. In separate cases, there were fires that were promptly put out. Also, a fire broke out on the territory of an oil processing facility," the statement reads.

"First responders and special services are working in areas where drone fragments were discovered," the authority added.