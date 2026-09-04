Suspicious object resembling launcher found near German substation

BERLIN, September 4. /TASS/. A passer-by has come across a suspicious object, resembling a launch device, near a transformer substation in Dormagen, a town located between Cologne and Dusseldorf in the Western German region of North Rhine-Westphalia, the DPA news agency reported.

The agency cited a local police spokesperson as saying that the object may potentially be a launch device, although this has not yet been confirmed. The item is currently being examined by experts to determine whether it could be intended for an attack on the local electrical power grid.

However, the spokesman also noted that it could also be a decoy or a dummy, and it is too early to rule out this version.

No actual attack on the substation has taken place, and no power outages have been reported in the area.

Several attacks on power supply infrastructure have been reported in Brandenburg and North Rhine-Westphalia in the past few days.