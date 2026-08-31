Warehouse fires, damage to energy facility: situation in Ukraine

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Warehouse premises caught fire in Kiev’s Desnyansky District, the city’s military administration said.

An energy facility was damaged in the Chernigov Region in northern Ukraine, regional administration head Vyacheslav Chaus said.

TASS has compiled the main developments.

Kiev Region

- A major fire erupted in Kiev, where an air raid alert was declared for the fifth time since the start of the day.

- The Ukrainian news outlet Insider reported that the fire started in the Troeshchina area.

- A photograph published on the news outlet’s Telegram channel shows a large plume of thick black smoke.

- Warehouse premises caught fire in Kiev’s Desnyansky District, the city’s military administration said later.

- A fire also broke out in the Kiev Region, the Strana publication reported.

- Footage published by the news outlet shows a large plume of thick smoke billowing into the air.

- The source of the fire is believed to be in Brovary in the Kiev Region.

- Warehouse premises were damaged in Borispol in Ukraine’s Kiev Region, the UNIAN news agency reported.

Other regions

- A warehouse was damaged in the Nikolayev Region in southern Ukraine, acting regional administration head Georgy Reshetilov said.

- According to him, the damage was caused by explosions.

- A plume of smoke was visible above the city.

- No details were given.

- A Novaya Pochta warehouse was damaged in Odessa in southern Ukraine, Strana reported.

- Video posted on the news outlet’s Telegram channel shows black smoke billowing from the building.

- An energy facility was damaged in the Chernigov Region in northern Ukraine, regional administration head Vyacheslav Chaus said.

- According to information posted on his Telegram channel, the energy facility was damaged by explosions in the Nezhinsky District.