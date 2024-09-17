Fires on area of 19,000 square meters put out in Russia’s Rostov Region over day

ROSTOV-ON-DON, September 17. /TASS/. Sixty landscape fires burning on the total area of more than 19,000 square meters have been extinguished in southern Russia’s Rostov Region over the past day, the Main Directorate of the Russian Emergencies Ministry in the region reported.

"Over the past 24 hours, the personnel the Russian Emergencies Ministry extinguished 131 fires, including 60 landscape fires on an area of more than 19,000 square meters. Currently, there are no fires," the message on the agency’s Telegram channel reads.

According to the ministry’s Main Directorate, extreme fire danger remains in 27 municipalities.