One man killed in shooting incident in Munich — newspaper

BERLIN, June 3. /TASS/. One person was killed in a shooting incident in Munich’s Milbertshofen district, the Bild newspaper reported.

According to the newspaper, a badly wounded man was found in a street. The attacker fled the scene in an Audi 4 car. The police are conducting a large-scale operation, involving a helicopter, in the city’s northern districts.

The shooting was reportedly preceded by a conflict between two men. The wounded man died. According to the police, there are no threats to resodents.