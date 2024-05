MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. A fire in a passenger outside Moscow has been put out, the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry said.

"Firefighters of the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry have extinguished a fire in a commuter train in the Moscow Region. Two train cars were burning on an area of 140 square meters at the Povarovo station," the ministry said.

Eight people were evacuated from the train, and there were no casualties.