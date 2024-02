MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. A magnitude 5.0 earthquake occurred in Russia’s Altay Republic, the Russian Academy of Sciences United Geophysical Survey reported on its website.

"The magnitude is 5.0, the intensity at the epicenter is 6.4," the report says, adding that the epicenter is located in a mountain region. There have been no reports of damage or injuries caused.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan, a magnitude 2 earthquake was also felt in the city of Ridder.