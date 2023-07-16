Ukrainian troops shell DPR 31 times on Saturday, two civilians wounded - mission

DONETSK, July 16. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces shelled populated areas of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) 31 times on Saturday wounding two civilians, the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center for issues related to Ukrainian war crimes reported on Sunday.

"Two civilians were reported wounded in the Petrovsky district of Donetsk and in Dokuchayevsk," the mission said.

It specified that five DPR populated areas had come under enemy fire: Gorlovka, the Yasinovataya district, five districts in the city of Donetsk, Makeyevka and Staromikhailovka.

"The Donetsk area was shelled 19 times with the use of a strike UAV and 155mm artillery guns. The Gorlovka area came under fire seven times, with MLRS and 152mm artillery weapons used. The Yasinovataya area was shelled five times from 155mm artillery guns," the mission said.

In total, the Ukrainian troops fired 181 munitions.