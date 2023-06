ROSTOV-ON-DON, June 14. /TASS/. Over 360,000 consumers face power cuts in southern Russia’s Rostov Region after a fire at the Novocherkassk Thermal Power Plant (TPP), the regional governor Vasily Golubev said.

"As of 4 p.m. (coincides with Moscow time - TASS), over 360,000 consumers face power cuts in southern Russia’s Rostov Region. The restrictions did not affect hospitals and others particularly important social facilities," Golubev wrote on his Telegram channel.