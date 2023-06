DONETSK, June 6. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops fire another American AGM-88 HARM anti-radar missile at the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the DPR’s mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) for issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said on Monday.

According to the mission’s post on its Telegram channel, the missile was fired at 10:20 p.m. Moscow time at Makeyevka.

Ten minutes prior, such a missile was fired at central Donetsk.