Drone fragments found near railway tracks in Moscow urban area

MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. Fragments of a presumably unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) were found near railway tracks in the Moscow urban area and investigators are working at the scene, law-enforcement agencies told TASS on Tuesday.

"Presumably, fragments of a UAV were discovered near railway tracks in the village of Svitino in New Moscow, there are no victims," the law-enforcement agencies said.

The drone was found by a local resident who called the police. An investigative team is currently working at the scene, the law-enforcement agencies said.