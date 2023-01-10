Azur Air flight lands in India’s Goa after spending night in Gujarat due to bomb threat

NEW DELHI, January 10. /TASS/. A Russian Azur Air flight, which made an emergency landing in India’s state of Gujarat due to a phony bomb threat on Monday, has arrived in Goa, the Russian consulate general in Mumbai told TASS on Tuesday.

"The plane has landed in Goa. Everything is alright," a consulate spokesman said, adding that the plane landed at the Dabolim airport.

A source in India’s ministry of civil aviation told TASS on Monday that an Azur Air plane carrying 244 people was flying from Moscow to Goa when it received a bomb threat call and had to land in India’s Gujarat. This information was confirmed by the Azur Air airline. The passengers spent the night at the Jamnagar airbase in Gujarat while Indian security services were examining the plane. No explosive substances or suspicious objects were found.

It was not the first such incident in India. Last October, an Aeroflot flight was delayed in New Delhi for several hours also due to a hoax bomb threat.