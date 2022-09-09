Shopping mall on fire in Ufa — regional emergency services

UFA, September 9. /TASS/. The Mercury shopping mall has caught fire in the city of Ufa, the Russian region of Bashkortostan, the regional emergencies department told TASS on Friday.

"The Mercury shopping mall is on fire. Firefighters are battling the blaze," the spokesperson said adding that the fire was reported at 19.36 Moscow time.

Seventy-eight firefighters and 28 pieces of equipment are engaged. There are no immediate reports about casualties.

"The blaze has spread to an area of 1,500 square meters," he said.