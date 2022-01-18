Emirates flight makes emergency landing at St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. An Emirates flight bound from Dubai to San Francisco has made an emergency landing at St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo airport, a source in the emergencies services told TASS on Tuesday.

"An Emirates Boeing 777-300 flying from Dubai to San Francisco landed at the alternate aerodrome at Pulkovo due to an emergency situation. The plane landed safely. Passengers left the plane routinely. The air company will soon send a backup plane," the source said.

According to the Pulkovo press service, no one was hurt. "The plane landed safely. The landing was caused by a technical malfunction. No one was hurt," it said.