Red Square blocked after partial collapse of scaffolding from Kremlin wall

MOSCOW, October 22. / TASS /. Passage to Red Square has been blocked after the scaffolding partially collapsed from the Kremlin wall earlier on Friday.

According to TASS, passages to the square are currently blocked from all nearby streets. As the security officials which control the perimeter stated, Red Square was closed due to the collapse.

There are several people on the Kremlin wall in the area of the Spasskaya Tower near the battlements that were damaged in the accident. One of the elements on the wall is completely missing.

Earlier, the Russian Federal Protective Service’s Office of Public Affairs told TASS that the incident occurred due to strong winds, no injuries have been reported.