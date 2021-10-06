At least 3 injured in school shooting in Texas — report

NEW YORK, October 6. /TASS/. At least three people were injured in a school shooting Arlington, Texas, FOX 4 reported Wednesday citing the law enforcement. According to the report, the injured were hospitalized; there have been no reports of people killed in the shooting.

A large number of policemen and several ambulance crews are currently at the site. The Arlington Police Department confirmed the school shooting in its Twitter account. A place for parents to meet with their children was organized nearby.

Earlier, CBS reported that the school had been surrounded by the police.