Number of people injured in Voronezh bus blast rises to 24 - governor

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. The number of people injured in the explosion in a bus in Voronezh increased to 24 people, Voronezh Region Governor Alexander Gusev announced on his Telegram channel on Saturday.

"Unfortunately, the number of injured in the explosion in the bus is growing. Now there are 26 people, two of them have died," he wrote.

Earlier, 22 injured were reported.

An explosion occurred on a passenger bus in the city of Voronezh in European Russia on Thursday evening. Investigators are looking at various possible causes for the incident. A criminal case has been opened. According to the local authorities, the bus used diesel fuel and had no gas equipment.