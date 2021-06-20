Almost 150 Moscow churches receive bomb threats - source

MOSCOW, June 20. / TASS /. About 150 churches and temples in downtown Moscow have received bomb threats from unknown persons, a source in the law enforcement agencies told TASS on Sunday.

"Unidentified persons sent bomb threats in almost 150 churches in central Moscow. All religious facilities have been examined, no explosive devices or explosives have been found," the source stated.

According to the source, the bomb threats were received the day before. To date, the police are searching for the unknown persons who sent these messages and carrying out checks.