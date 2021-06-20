{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Almost 150 Moscow churches receive bomb threats - source

All religious facilities have been examined, no explosive devices or explosives have been found

MOSCOW, June 20. / TASS /. About 150 churches and temples in downtown Moscow have received bomb threats from unknown persons, a source in the law enforcement agencies told TASS on Sunday.

"Unidentified persons sent bomb threats in almost 150 churches in central Moscow. All religious facilities have been examined, no explosive devices or explosives have been found," the source stated.

According to the source, the bomb threats were received the day before. To date, the police are searching for the unknown persons who sent these messages and carrying out checks.

About 600 people remain in evacuation zone in Yalta — mayor
Earlier, Pavlenko named the two hardest-hit areas and called upon their residents to evacuate
Read more
Su-34 fighters hammer enemy with missile and bomb strikes in western Russia drills
The exercise involves over 200 flight and ground personnel, and more than 10 Su-34 fighter-bombers
Read more
US top diplomat Blinken discussed Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline with Poland’s Rau
Secretary of State emphasized the strength of Polish-American partnership to NATO and the Transatlantic community
Read more
About 90 houses flooded in Yalta, 49 people evacuated — Emergencies Ministry
A total of 480 people and 48 pieces of equipment are involved in efforts to deal with the aftermath of the flooding
Read more
One person dead, 1,500 people evacuated, 300 houses flooded in Crimea due to heavy rains
A cyclone over Crimea caused heavy rains and strong northwestern wind late Wednesday
Read more
Putin hopes Biden "will be given a chance to work calmly"
Russian president also highlighted the necessity of joint actions against various cyberattacks
Read more
Moscow shuts down Euro 2020 fan zones and toughens restrictive measures due to COVID
The Russian capital will also hold an experiment, establishing "COVID-free" restaurants
Read more
Ebrahim Raisi wins Iran’s presidential election
As many as 28.6 million people took part in the vote
Read more
World No. 3 Rafael Nadal pulls out from 2021 Wimbledon and Summer Olympics in Tokyo
The legendary tennis player noted that he had not fully recovered following a difficult stretch this season
Read more
Armenia to drop ‘cognac’ use for its products by 2043 — Acting Deputy PM
Armenian producers are proactively discussing new names to substitute for the word
Read more
Russia reports 17,906 daily COVID-19 cases
This is the highest number since January 31
Read more
Russian Navy Akula-class sub hits enemy submarine in Arctic drills
The firing was conducted by a practice munition from the submerged position against a submarine of the same type
Read more
Kremlin says meeting between Putin and Johnson is possible
"It is possible if the British authorities have "political will," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Russia to develop two-seat Su-57 fifth-generation fighter for exports
By 2028, the number of Su-57 fighters in the Russian Armed Forces will grow to 76
Read more
UK defense chief hints on talks between PM Johnson and Russian President Putin
Ben Wallace also called a really welcome start a bilateral between Biden and Putin
Read more
Lavrov underscores importance of London’s rejection of provocative rhetoric
The selective nature of contacts, practice by the UK, is unacceptable in the normal diplomatic practice, the Foreign Ministry said in its statement
Read more
Russian government approves list of unfriendly countries
There are two countries on the list
Read more
This week in photos: Crimea flood, US chemical plant in fire, Indian minaret disinfection
Take a look at the world in pictures from a TASS photo gallery
Read more
Turkey’s Erdogan announces plans to meet with Putin ‘soon’ — report
The Kremlin has not announced plans for the meeting yet
Read more
US did not try to stand up for its Western allies in Geneva — Russian top diplomat
The Russian-US summit took place on June 16 in Geneva on the initiative of Washington
Read more
Russia to feature latest Bumerang combat vehicle at MILEX arms show in Belarus
It is the latest standardized wheeled armored platform for multiservice forces
Read more
Commandos from Russia, Belarus, Serbia seize terrorists in Slavic Brotherhood drills
The paratroopers made air jumps with special ‘wing-type’ parachutes from Mi-8 helicopters for a reconnaissance check of the area where outlawed armed gangs were staying
Read more
Russian-US relations ‘not a one-way street,’ says Lavrov
Vladimir Putin supported Joe Biden’s offer to resolve the existing issues on a mutually acceptable basis, Russian Foreign Minister recalled
Read more
Russia’s crisis center rules to resume flights to Turkey from June 22
Russia suspended flights to Turkey from April 15 to June 1 due to a resurgence of coronavirus cases
Read more
Legendary Russian winery resumes export deliveries to US
Overall distribution to the overseas market reached over two mln bottles in 2019-2020
Read more
Russian radars track over 50 foreign spy planes and drones near state borders over week
No violations of the Russian state border were allowed
Read more
US reserves funds for Kiev in case of escalation at Russia-Ukraine border - White House
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki called nonsense the idea that they have held back security assistance to Ukraine
Read more
Russia records 17,262 new daily COVID-19 cases, the highest number since Feb 1
The coronavirus growth rate stood at 0.33%
Read more
Russia to restore and expand air service with a number of countries on June 28 — Deputy PM
According to the Deputy Prime Ministers, Russia will also increase the number of flights with Qatar, Finland, Croatia and Switzerland
Read more
‘Delta’ variant of COVID-19 becoming dominant globally — WHO
Earlier, the developers of Sputnik V stated that the Russian vaccine was more efficient against the Indian variant that any of those which trial results had been submitted for publication
Read more
Russia calls on UN Security Council to discuss Ukraine’s diversion in LPR
The attack is a direct violation of the Minsk Agreements and additional ceasefire control measures, the Russian mission to the UN noted in a statement
Read more
Election to Duma should be held honestly and openly, Putin says
Its results should reflect the true will of the nation, the president noted
Read more
China and Russia to launch 6 lunar missions in 2021-2025 to build international Moon base
The missions will use Chinese CZ-3B and CZ-5 launch vehicles, as well as Russia’s Soyuz-2
Read more
Swiss president lauds Putin’s frankness
According to Guy Parmelin, Vladimir Putin "does not like the things that involves a lot of decorum and excessive protocol and seeks to cut to the chase"
Read more
North Korea should be ready for both dialogue and standoff with US — Kim Jong-un
North Korean leader also pointed out that "it is important to put in efforts to exercise stable control over the situation in the Korean Peninsula"
Read more
A total of 32 parties entitled to run for Russian State Duma elections — official
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an order scheduling Duma elections to the single voting day of September 19, 2021
Read more
Russia, Belarus have common vision of progress towards integration — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister and his Belarusian counterpart Vladimir Makei also discussed the key tasks that the presidents set to the Foreign Ministries
Read more
Biden’s image created by the media has nothing to do with the reality, says Putin
The US President is a professional, and one should work very attentively with him to avoid missing any detail, the Russian leader noted
Read more
Moscow registers COVID-19 reinfections after vaccination - mayor
Among the new coronavirus cases there is almost no Chinese strain of the disease (the so-called Wuhan strain), Sergei Sobyanin noted
Read more
EU has no reason to change policy on Russia after Putin-Biden summit
The Russia-US summit, initiated by Washington, took place in the Swiss city of Geneva on Wednesday
Read more
Kremlin spokesman lists top countries where cyber attacks originate
In the first half of 2020, the leaders among them are the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, and the UK
Read more
Kiev's conditions for Nord Stream 2 contradict market principles — Foreign Ministry
If the Ukrainian side wants to join the project, then negotiations should be held with shareholders and other interested companies, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova added
Read more
Opera suspends support for VPN services in browsers on Russian territory
This preventive step will enable the company to remain committed to confidentiality and security of users, Senior Public Relations Manager of the company said
Read more
Russia to exit Open Skies Treaty on December 18 — statement
Russia has notified all the member states about its decision to withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty six months after sending a notice, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement
Read more
Death toll from Kemerovo Region plane crash climbs to 7, 17 injured - source
The plane was carrying a total of 20 people
Read more
Russia keeps a close eye on information Turkey may create military base in Azerbaijan
Earlier, Turkish president did not rule out that a Turkish military base could be created on Azerbaijani territory under the Shusha declaration
Read more
Moscow’s increase in COVID cases linked to neglection of prevention measures — official
Russia’s Chief State Sanitary Doctor Anna Popova added that decreasing contacts as much as possible is the necessity in the current conditions
Read more
Press review: New US sanctions loom for Belarus and consumer demand picks up in Russia
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, June 18th
Read more
EU must follow example of Geneva summit and maintain dialogue with Russia, says Kurz
"In order to protect our interests and avoid another downward spiral in relations, we must keep our communication channels open," the Austrian Chancellor stated
Read more
Russia tests latest torpedo homing system
The electronic equipment can be used for sets of torpedoes of various caliber designated to strike underwater and surface targets
Read more
Russian envoy arrives at Sheremetyevo airport to depart to US
Anatoly Antonov will take a flight SU100 Moscow-New York scheduled for 9:20 a.m.
Read more