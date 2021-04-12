Fire in St. Petersburg factory spreads to 10,000 square kilometers

MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. The area of the blaze that broke out in St. Petersburg’s Nevskaya Manufactura factory has increased by 2.5 times, from 4,000 to 10,000 square kilometers, the press service for the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS Monday.

"The fire area has increased to 10,000 square kilometers," the press service noted.

The blaze in the Nevskaya Manufactura factory started on Monday morning. One firefighter has died battling it, two more were rushed to the hospital with burns. The factory’s roofing and floor deck reaching 1,500 square kilometers have collapsed as a result. Aviation is involved in the extinguishing operation. TASS reports from the site that the fire continues now, flames can be seen out of the windows.