Teenager plotting to kill classmates detained in Sochi

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. The Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained a student of a lyceum in Sochi, who plotted an attack on his classmates using an explosive device, the FSB Public Relations Center told TASS on Wednesday.

"Following a search effort, the FSB in the city of Sochi has detained a student of a lyceum, who had posted information on the plans to manufacture an explosive device and carry out an attack on his classmates," the Center reported.

During the search of his home, officers seized an improvised explosive device and components for making explosives. They also found the means of communication, a diary with instructions on assembling and using explosive devices as well as files on armed attacks on educational facilities. A criminal investigation is underway.