Large fire breaks out at apartment building in South Russia’s Krasnodar

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. A residential house in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar caught fire on Sunday night, a spokesperson for the Russian emergencies ministry told TASS.

"The fire broke out at the attic floor of an eight-storey residential building <…> The fire has spread to the area of 800 square meters, it is ranked a category-four fire," he said.

Later, an emergencies ministry spokesperson told TASS that the area of the fire more than tripled, reaching approximately 2,500 square meters.

The emergency situation regime has been declared for the Emergencies Ministry directorate in southern Russia’s Krasnodar Region after a major fire broke out in the city early on Sunday.

"At the moment, 175 people are engaged in the firefighting effort," a spokesperson for the Russian emergencies ministry told TASS. "The emergency situation regime has been declared for the Emergency Situations Ministry’s directorate in the Krasnodar Territory."

Firefighters have so far been unable to contain the blaze.

About 300 people have been evacuated from the burning building. No information about casualties is available at the moment.