Number of IT crimes in Russia rises by over 82% in four months

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. The number of IT crimes committed in Russia in the four months of 2020 increased by more than 82%, press center of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs told TASS.

"The growth of IT crime amounted to 82.4%, which significantly affected the increase in the total number of detected crimes in the country over 4 months by 0.8%," the press center said.

The ministry emphasized that criminal activity in the field of information and communication technologies in Russia remains high.

Earlier, the ministry’s press center reported that over three months of 2020, compared with the same period in 2019, the number of crimes in Russia using IT technologies increased by almost 84%, and their share reached 19.9% of the total figure.