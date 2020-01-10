Ukraine has no claims to Iran concerning plane crash investigation

KIEV, January 10. /TASS/. Iran is demonstrating all-round cooperation with the Ukrainian side ion what concerns the probe into the crash of Ukraine’s Boeing-737 passenger jet near Tehran last Wednesday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadim Pristaiko said on Friday.

"We are receiving full information from Ira. We have access to the plane’s fragments, to the crash site," he said, adding that Ukrainian specialists have been granted access to the plane’s flight recorders.

Generally, in his words, Ukraine has no grounds to say that the Iranian authorities are not coordinating the probe with Ukraine. "We observe cooperation so that our specialists could arrive at conclusions," he said.

He did not confirm information voiced by a journalist that the Iranian ambassador had left the country. "We don’t have information that the Iranian ambassador has left Ukraine," he said.

According to the Ukrainian top diplomat, Kiev feels no pressure from any country concerning the investigation into the crash.

On January 8, a Boeing-737 of the Ukrainian International Airlines bound for Kiev crashed minutes after leaving Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Airport. The crash killed all 176 people on board - citizens of Afghanistan, Germany, Iran, Canada and Ukraine and also British and Swedish subjects.