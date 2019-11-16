Six people killed in blast in downtown Baghdad — media

Nearly 40 people killed in protests in Iraq — media

MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. The death toll in the blast that rocked Baghdad on Friday has climbed to six people, Xinhua news agency reported citing a source in the Iraqi Interior Ministry.

Thirty people were also injured in the blast. Earlier reports said that four people died and 20 were injured.

A car bomb exploded near Tahrir Square in downtown Baghdad where many protesters gathered.

Demonstrations against deteriorating living conditions, high unemployment and corruption started in Iraq at the beginning of October. They quickly turned into violence and clashes. Protesters demand the government to resign and new parliamentary elections to be held.

Over 320 people have been killed in clashes, and over 15,000 have been injured since the start of protests.