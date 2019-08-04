{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Number of injured in Dayton shooting grows to 26

Earlier reports said 16 people were hurt
© AP Photo/John Minchillo

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. At least 26 people were injured in a mass shooting overnight to Sunday in the US city of Dayton, Ohio, which claimed nine lives, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley told reporters.

Earlier reports said 16 people were hurt.

"There are 10 people dead including the shooter, 26 others injured," local police wrote on Twitter account quoting the mayor. Officers neutralized the shooter, who was wearing body armor, in less than a minute.

Doctors are not ruling out that the number of those injured could rise.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has offered condolences to the relatives and friends of the victims.

This is the second shooting over the past 24 hours in the US. On Saturday, a 21-year-old gunman opened fire at a Walmart at Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas, killing 20 people and wounding another 26. The shooter has been detained by police.

