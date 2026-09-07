Rosoboronexport supplies military products to over 20 countries in 2026

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Since the beginning of the year, more than 20 countries friendly to Russia have received military products from Rosoboronexport, Deputy Chairman of Soyuzmash (the Union of Russian Machine Builders) and Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev told TASS ahead of the El Alamein International Airshow 2026 in Egypt.

"In the first half of 2026, Rosoboronexport supplied Russian military products to over 20 countries friendly to Russia in the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific region, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Europe, and the CIS," he said.

The El Alamein International Airshow 2026 will take place at El Alamein International Airport in Egypt from September 8 to 10.