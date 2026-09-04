EEF highlights Russia’s vision of 'new world of equality' — Serbian politician

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) has shown that Russia advocates a world based on equality and partnership, where no one forces other countries to do what they don’t want to do, Aleksandar Vulin, leader of Serbia’s Movement of Socialists and chairman of the supervisory board of the state-owned gas company Srbijagas, told TASS on the sidelines of the forum.

"It’s crucial for us that when you speak with the Russian government on behalf of Serbia - a country with a population of slightly over 6.5 million - and deal with the government of one of the world’s largest and most important countries, you never feel that you are being looked down upon. Instead, you feel like equal partners. Here in Vladivostok, you can see that a different world is possible - a world based on equality, where no one pressures you to do what you don’t want to do. You can simply do what you want and are able to do, and give and take what you are willing to give and take. Here at the forum, Serbia has the same opportunity as all other free countries," he noted.

Asked to assess Serbia’s capacity to participate in projects discussed at the EEF, Vulin said that "everyone who is willing has a lot of opportunities."

The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is taking place in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok on September 1-4. The main theme of the 2026 event is "The Far East: Development for the Benefit of People." The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is the event’s general media partner.