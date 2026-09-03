Over 150 business events included in this year’s EEF program — deputy PM

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. More than 150 business events have been included in the program of this year’s Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), with the number of speakers surpassing 1,000, Russian Deputy Prime Minister, Presidential Plenipotentiary in the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev said.

"The program of the Eastern Economic Forum totally includes over 150 business events, with more than 1,000 speakers participating," he told a briefing.

Trutnev also noted the main theme of the Forum this year, "The Far East: Development for the Benefit of People."

The Eastern Economic Forum is taking place on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University. The main theme of this year’s EEF is "The Far East: Development for the Benefit of People." The event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is its general information partner.