Air transport agency says no requests to suspend flights by foreign airlines to Russia

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) has not received any requests to suspend flights by foreign airlines to Russia, its head Dmitry Yadrov told reporters, adding that air service has not been suspended with any of 37 countries.

"There have been no such official requests to Rosaviatsiya, which means everything is fine, air service has not been suspended with any of 37 countries," he said when asked whether foreign airlines had announced plans to stop or suspend flights to Russia.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on Vladimir Zelensky’s "warning" to airlines regarding the danger of flying over Russia, saying that Moscow would find means to respond if the Kiev regime’s threats against civil aviation are carried out. Threats against civil aviation amount to an act of state terrorism, he stressed, adding that one does not negotiate with terrorists. In turn, Russian Transport Minister Andrey Nikitin said that the ministry found solutions to ensure the safety of civil aviation and would not tolerate threats.

The Eastern Economic Forum is taking place on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University. The main theme of this year’s EEF is "The Far East: Development for the Benefit of People." The event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is its general information partner.