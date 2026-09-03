Domestic market fully supplied with diesel, jet fuel — Novak

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Russia's domestic market is fully supplied with diesel and jet fuel, while there is a small gasoline shortage, though the situation on the country's fuel market has improved this week, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with Vesti.

"As for the fuel market, our domestic market is currently fully supplied with diesel fuel and jet fuel. As for motor gasoline - AI-92, AI-95, AI-98, various grades - there is indeed a shortage at the moment, but it is small. We are seeing some supply disruptions," he said.

Novak noted that the situation had already improved somewhat this week as a number of plants resumed operations. "The government is taking all necessary measures to balance the market, including the motor gasoline market," he added.

The Eastern Economic Forum is being held on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of Far Eastern Federal University. The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is the general information partner.