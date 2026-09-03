Gazprom shares extend gains amid plans to discuss Power of Siberia 2 project with China

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Gazprom shares extended gains on the Moscow Exchange, having gained more than 2% following Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak’s statement on plans to discuss the Power of Siberia 2 project at a meeting of the Russia-China intergovernmental commission on Friday, according to trading data.

As of 1:44 p.m. Moscow time (10:44 a.m. GMT), the price of Gazprom shares was up by 0.72% at 88.56 rubles per share. By 1:53 p.m. Moscow time (10:53 a.m. GMT), the price of the company’s shares had extended gains to 2.24% reaching 89.9 rubles per share.

Novak said in an interview with the Vesti program earlier that the route and commercial terms for gas supplies under the Power of Siberia 2 project would be discussed at a meeting of the intergovernmental commission on the development of trade and economic relations with China on Friday.