Gas supplies from Russia to China expected at 50 bcm this year — Novak

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Russia will supply 50 bln cubic meters (bcm) of gas to China this year, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in the Vesti program.

"We will deliver around 50 bln cubic meters of natural gas to the People’s Republic of China alone this year via Power of Siberia 1, and 10 bln cubic meters via Kazakhstan," he said.

"We also supply liquefied natural gas," Novak added.

The Eastern Economic Forum is taking place on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University. The main theme of this year’s EEF is "The Far East: Development for the Benefit of People." The event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is its general information partner.