Putin expects stability of economic policy to ensure flow of foreign investment

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Foreign investment will flow into the Russian economy if the stability of the country’s economic policy is ensured, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Foreign investment will flow as well if we create stable economic conditions," he said when asked by the moderator about investment and its sources.

Sources of investment can vary widely, Putin noted. "Our colleagues just spoke about their development plans for projects that are of significant interest to them. Whereas in regions of the Russian Federation such as the Far East, such interest is in place. I outlined a number of areas in my remarks, but that is not all, far from it. These are simply long-term matters of interest for cooperation," he stressed.