China-Russia cooperation on Northern Sea Route boosts peoples’ well-being — Vice Premier

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Cooperation between China and Russia on the Northern Sea Route (NSR) contributes to enhancing the well-being of the peoples of both countries, Vice Premier of China’s State Council Ding Xuexiang said.

"Construction of the gas pipeline along the eastern route is proceeding, and cooperation on the joint development of the Northern Sea Route is rapidly expanding, which helps to improve the well-being of the peoples," he said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

The Eastern Economic Forum is taking place on September 1-4 in Vladivostok. The main theme of this year’s EEF is "The Far East: Development for the Benefit of People." The event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is its general information partner.