China’s Vice Premier notes importance of stable operation of energy links with Russia

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Vice Premier of China’s State Council Ding Xuexiang has emphasized the importance of ensuring stable energy supplies between the Russian Far East and China.

"It is important to leverage the Far East’s advantages in the area of geographic location and resources, to focus on significant projects in prior areas, and ensure the stable operation of energy links to strengthen the economic base and improve the peoples’ well-being," he said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

The Eastern Economic Forum is taking place on September 1-4 in Vladivostok. The main theme of this year’s EEF is "The Far East: Development for the Benefit of People." The event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is its general information partner.