Authorities note improvement in fuel situation in Russia this week — Novak

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. The situation with fuel supply in Russia has improved, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told TASS, adding that authorities note positive changes this week.

"The situation is better this week. We are continuously monitoring the regions and holding task force meetings with them," he said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

A number of oil refineries have supplied additional volumes of fuel to the Russian market, after which the market situation improved, Novak added. "A number of refineries have supplied additional volumes to the market," he said.

The Russian authorities intend to balance fuel supply and demand in the country by increasing output at refineries and securing additional imports of gasoline, the official noted.

"We will continue to ensure monitoring and balancing of the market, including through not only increased domestic production but also additional supplies from foreign markets," he said.

The Eastern Economic Forum is taking place on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University. The main theme of this year’s EEF is "The Far East: Development for the Benefit of People." The event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is its general information partner.