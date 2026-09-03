VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. The Russian economy is showing absolute resilience, President Vladimir Putin stated at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"The most important thing — I want to underscore it — As I have already said: the Russian economy is absolutely stable," Putin said.

The head of state added that the Russian economy is steadily expanding, but the government is keeping any changes under control.

"We know that any adjustment, especially any tax increase, affects the economy. And the government, before making these decisions, made appropriate projections," he said.