Russia’s Arctic marine terminals to be linked with inland waterways — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. It is planned to integrate the Arctic marine terminals with rail and inland waterway networks to ensure cargo flows from Central Russia, the Urals, and Siberia, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"We also plan to connect Arctic marine terminals with rail and inland waterway networks so that cargo flows from Central Russia, the Urals, and Siberia could gradually be tied to this route, and to facilitate the delivery of imported goods, of course," he said.

Putin mentioned the first container ship sailing from the People’s Republic of China to Murmansk that crossed the Russian Arctic zone in August as an example of foreign freight transport. "And we, together with other partners, plan to carry on with this work in the very near future," he added.