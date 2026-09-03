Russian stock market rises at start of trading session

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. The Russian stock market is rising at the start of the main trading session, according to Moscow Exchange data. The yuan exchange rate is declining.

As of 10:00 Moscow time, the MOEX and RTS indices rose by 0.3%, to 2,191.65 and 793.62 points, respectively. The yuan fell by 2.05 kopecks from the previous session's closing level to 12.96 rubles.

By 10:15 Moscow time, the MOEX index accelerated its growth to 2,192.72 points (+0.35%), while the RTS index stood at 794.01 points (+0.35%). Meanwhile, the yuan fell by 2.65 kopecks to 12.954 rubles.