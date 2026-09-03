Kazakhstan ready to issue all documents for NPP construction with Rosatom

ASTANA, September 3. /TASS/. Kazakhstan is ready to issue all necessary documents and complete the required local procedures to begin construction of the country's first nuclear power plant, Balkhash, jointly with Rosatom, Chairman of the republic's Atomic Energy Agency Almassadam Satkaliyev said.

"We confirm the Kazakh side's readiness to complete all domestic procedures necessary to begin construction, including issuing the relevant site license next year, which will serve as the starting point for construction," he said. The agency's press service provided journalists with a video statement by Satkaliyev.

Rosatom and Kazakhstan Nuclear Power Plants signed a contract at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) to build the Balkhash NPP, comprising two power units with a combined generating capacity of 2,400 MW. Satkaliyev earlier said construction was expected to begin in 2027 and be completed in 2037.

The Eastern Economic Forum is being held on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of Far Eastern Federal University. The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is the general information partner.