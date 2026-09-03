Russia has many plans with India, China, including in nuclear energy — Lavrov

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Russia has many plans with India and China, particularly in the nuclear energy sector, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a lecture organized by the Znanie Society at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"We have many plans with both China and India. I would highlight nuclear energy," he said.

According to the minister, additional capacity is planned in China on top of the power units already built by Rosatom.

Lavrov noted that similar work is underway with India, with specific plans to build additional nuclear power plants. "Together with our Indian friends, we are working on the construction of a nuclear power plant in Bangladesh," he added.

The Eastern Economic Forum is being held on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of Far Eastern Federal University. The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is the general information partner.