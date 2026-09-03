Putin addressing plenary session of Eastern Economic Forum

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is taking part in the main event of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), its plenary session.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Mongolian Prime Minister Nyam-Osoryn Uchral, Myanmar’s First Vice President Nyo Saw, and Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang will also address the session.

The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is taking place in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok on September 1-4. The main theme of the 2026 event is "The Far East: Development for the Benefit of People." The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is the event’s general media partner.