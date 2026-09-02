WASHINGTON, September 3. /TASS/. Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies may help to streamline global trade and remove unnecessary non-tariff restrictions, according to a consensus statement adopted in the wake of the G20 Innovation Ministerial in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

"We recognize that AI can be a powerful tool for policymakers to streamline international trade, simplify regulatory processes and reduce unnecessary non-tariff barriers and support alignment between trading partners. AI’s reasoning capability combined with high-performance scientific computing can improve the way standards are compared between trading partners," the document reads.

"We encourage all G20 members to promote access to secure and trustworthy AI models to enable innovation, advance measurement science for AI, and enhance international cooperation in using AI," it says.

Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Marat Berdyev earlier said that Russia is taking part in the G20 Innovations Ministerial in North Carolina, US, on September 1-2.