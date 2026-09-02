Deflation in Russia equals 0.01% from August 25 to 31 — Rosstat

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Deflation in Russia equaled 0.01% from August 25 to 31, 2026, the Federal Statistics Service (Rosstat) reported. In the previous week, from August 18 to 24, inflation amounted to 0.01%.

Consumer prices in Russia have lost 0.08% since the beginning of August, and have gained 4.67% year-to-date. As of August 31, 2026, year-on-year inflation in Russia stood at 6.21% (based on calculations using average daily data for this year and the previous year for corresponding dates).