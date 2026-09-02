Participation of investors from friendly countries in IPOs remains limited — VTB

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. The participation of investors from friendly countries in Russian IPOs remains limited, Vitaly Sergeychuk, Deputy President, Chairman of the Management Board of VTB Bank, said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Investors from friendly countries are present, though their participation in IPOs remains limited for now," he said.

Russian institutional and retail investors are still the primary participants in offerings on the equity market now, Sergeychuk added.

The Eastern Economic Forum is taking place on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University. The main theme of this year’s EEF is "The Far East: Development for the Benefit of People." The event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is its general information partner.