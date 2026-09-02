Russian air transport agency working to resume air service with Algeria

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency is working to resume air service with Algeria, its head Dmitry Yadrov told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"We are working with Algeria to resume air service," he said.

Earlier, Air Algerie stopped performing flights to Russia.

The Eastern Economic Forum is taking place on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University. The main theme of this year’s EEF is "The Far East: Development for the Benefit of People." The event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is its general information partner.